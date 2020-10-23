Iowa officials report 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 112,555 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.2%, and 1,617 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 924,781 Iowans have been tested and 86,527 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 536 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Seventy-eight of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 134 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 126 4,290 10.7% 44,980 2,989 37 Clinton 32 1,424 9.4% 11,567 1,099 26 Muscatine 20 1,403 12.4% 11,452 1,057 58 Des Moines 28 1,317 14.6% 11,276 788 10 Lee 20 923 8.1% 8,258 634 10 Henry 8 1,015 11% 6,060 757 5 Jackson 15 568 14.8% 4,795 351 3 Cedar 15 431 13.1% 4,779 243 5 Louisa 6 509 9.1% 3,066 413 15

