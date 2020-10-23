Iowa officials report 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours
Hospitalizations reach a new high
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 112,555 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.2%, and 1,617 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 924,781 Iowans have been tested and 86,527 have recovered.
Officials also reported that 536 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Seventy-eight of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 134 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|126
|4,290
|10.7%
|44,980
|2,989
|37
|Clinton
|32
|1,424
|9.4%
|11,567
|1,099
|26
|Muscatine
|20
|1,403
|12.4%
|11,452
|1,057
|58
|Des Moines
|28
|1,317
|14.6%
|11,276
|788
|10
|Lee
|20
|923
|8.1%
|8,258
|634
|10
|Henry
|8
|1,015
|11%
|6,060
|757
|5
|Jackson
|15
|568
|14.8%
|4,795
|351
|3
|Cedar
|15
|431
|13.1%
|4,779
|243
|5
|Louisa
|6
|509
|9.1%
|3,066
|413
|15
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.