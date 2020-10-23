Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours

Hospitalizations reach a new high
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,581 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 112,555 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.2%, and 1,617 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 924,781 Iowans have been tested and 86,527 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 536 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Seventy-eight of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 134 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew CasesTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott1264,29010.7%44,9802,98937
Clinton321,4249.4%11,5671,09926
Muscatine201,40312.4%11,4521,05758
Des Moines281,31714.6%11,27678810
Lee209238.1%8,25863410
Henry81,01511%6,0607575
Jackson1556814.8%4,7953513
Cedar1543113.1%4,7792435
Louisa65099.1%3,06641315

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers cancel 2021 season

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Donia
The team says COVID-19 guidelines have restricted mass indoor gatherings.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers suspend operations for 2021 season

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joey Donia
The Indoor Football League announced the Quad City Steamwheelers will suspend operations for the 2021 season.

Crime

Muscatine teenager pleads guilty in shooting that injured 16-year-old

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hodges will be sentenced on Nov. 5.

News

Scott County YMCA: Turkey Trot to be first in-person walk/run in the area amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The 34th annual Turkey Trot will incorporate a staggered start format.

Latest News

News

Burn ban lifted in Muscatine County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It was originally issued on Thursday, October 15.

Decision 2020

Super PAC misleads voters on Biden’s health care and climate change plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
One man contributed 90 percent of the group’s funding with a $75 Million donation.

KWQC

Snowflakes for some by Sunday evening?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much colder temps are on tap early next week with some areas not getting out of the 30s!

News

Snowflakes for some by Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Rain moves in this morning along with colder temps

Updated: 8 hours ago

Decision 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Nashville, Tennessee, stack up with the facts.