Advertisement

Iowa’s COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report says

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Federal experts are warning that Iowa has among the nation’s highest coronavirus death and infection rates and say residents should avoid gatherings in most counties to protect themselves from the virus.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report found that the virus infected and killed about twice as many people per capita in Iowa as the national average between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16.

The report says new case numbers have climbed for weeks and the state’s test positivity rate also rose.

Iowa hospitals are facing a surge of coronavirus patients, with a record 536 hospitalized on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

5-year-old Davenport boy who loved garbage trucks passes away after battle with brain cancer

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
His family will hold a memorial event in Davenport on Thursday.

Reid Gleeson Memorial

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Scott County YMCA: Turkey Trot to be first in-person walk/run in the area amid pandemic

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers cancel 2021 season

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Warren County deputies: Two arrested on weapon, drug charges after gunfire incident

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
No injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation.

Latest News

Illinois News

Rock Island among 51 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This is an increase of 34 additional counties from last week.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 3,800+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
More than 82,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported in past 24 hours.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 112,555 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.2%, and 1,617 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers cancel 2021 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
The team says COVID-19 guidelines have restricted mass indoor gatherings.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers suspend operations for 2021 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
The Indoor Football League announced the Quad City Steamwheelers will suspend operations for the 2021 season.