Jane Addams Elementary to close temporarily due to COVID cases

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - School officials have announced that Jane Addams Elementary school will be closed temporarily due to an increase of COVID-19 cases at the school. Students and staff will be full-time remote learning during that time.

Officials say the closure will be for two weeks starting on October 26 and going through November 6.

“The closure is being implemented at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department, and as a precautionary measure to minimize further spread at Jane Addams Elementary,” officials said. “The temporary closure affects Jane Addams Elementary only. Other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal.”

During this time, staff and students will be remote full-time while the school is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“This temporary closure is out of an abundance of caution and is designed to minimize further spread at Jane Addams Elementary,” officials said. “Keep elementary school students and staff safe, and to preserve future in-person learning opportunities at Jane Addams. All extracurriculars and activities for Jane Addams students are suspended through November 6th.”

The district will still offer free meal pick-up for any remote learning students in the district on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This will be done at Wilson and John Deere Middle schools from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

