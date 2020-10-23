Advertisement

Kewanee man faces charges of solicitation of child porn

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man in Kewanee has been arrested and is facing charges of solicitation of child pornography and grooming according to the police department.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 the police department finished a child enticement investigation and as a result, arrested 48-year-old Mark A. Funk, of Kewanee.

Officials say detectives learned Funk was using a phone app to talk with a minor.

Funk was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of solicitation of child pornography and grooming.

The solicitation of child pornography charge, a class 1 felony, carries a potential sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Funk is being held on a $50,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for November 2 at the county courthouse.

On October 21st, 2020, The Kewanee Police Department concluded a child enticement investigation and subsequently...

Posted by Kewanee Police Department on Friday, October 23, 2020

