Kewanee man faces charges of solicitation of child porn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man in Kewanee has been arrested and is facing charges of solicitation of child pornography and grooming according to the police department.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21 the police department finished a child enticement investigation and as a result, arrested 48-year-old Mark A. Funk, of Kewanee.

Officials say detectives learned Funk was using a phone app to talk with a minor.

Funk was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of solicitation of child pornography and grooming.

The solicitation of child pornography charge, a class 1 felony, carries a potential sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Funk is being held on a $50,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for November 2 at the county courthouse.

