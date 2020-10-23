Advertisement

Muscatine teenager pleads guilty in shooting that injured 16-year-old

Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, of Muscatine, was arrested Wednesday. Feb. 26, on one count of attempted murder, a Class B felony. (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine teenager accused of shooting a 16-year-old in February has pleaded guilty in the case.

Court records show Jattathias Jalee Hodges, 16, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 to willful injury and second-degree burglary in Muscatine County District Court. Both charges are a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He initially faced the more serious charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

According to the written plea agreement, the sentences will run concurrently or at the same time if he is sentenced to prison. According to the plea agreement, if the sentences are suspended and supervised probation is ordered, the sentences will run consecutively or back-to-back.

If a presentence investigation recommends a suspended prison sentence and supervised probation, prosecutors, per the plea agreement, will abide by the recommendation.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 5. According to court documents, District Court Judge Thomas Reidel deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until a presentence investigation is completed.

If a judge rejects the plea agreement, Hodges can take back his guilty plea.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hodges fired several times at another 16-year-old at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 21 in a home in the 600 block of East 6th Street.

According to the affidavit, one of the rounds struck the boy in the shoulder, requiring immediate medical attention.

