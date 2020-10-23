New Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading in House races in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats are mostly leading in the House races in Iowa.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer is leading by 8 points, 54 to 44, over Republican challenger Ashley Hinson with registered voters.

Finkenauer holds a 10 point lead with likely voters.

This compares to an 11 point difference in the university’s previous poll in August.

In the 2nd congressional district, Democrat Rita Hart has a 6 point lead over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks among registered voters. The poll showed Hart leading with 49 percent of the vote, compared to Miller-Meeks' 43 percent.

Among likely voters, Hart has a 9 point lead over Miller-Meeks.

This compares to the 4 point lead Miller-Meeks had back in August.

