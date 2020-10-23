Advertisement

New Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading in House races in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats are mostly leading in the House races in Iowa.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer is leading by 8 points, 54 to 44, over Republican challenger Ashley Hinson with registered voters.

Finkenauer holds a 10 point lead with likely voters.

This compares to an 11 point difference in the university’s previous poll in August.

In the 2nd congressional district, Democrat Rita Hart has a 6 point lead over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks among registered voters. The poll showed Hart leading with 49 percent of the vote, compared to Miller-Meeks' 43 percent.

Among likely voters, Hart has a 9 point lead over Miller-Meeks.

This compares to the 4 point lead Miller-Meeks had back in August.

See the full poll here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 1,581 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 112,555 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.2%, and 1,617 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers cancel 2021 season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joey Donia
The team says COVID-19 guidelines have restricted mass indoor gatherings.

Sports

Quad City Steamwheelers suspend operations for 2021 season

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Joey Donia
The Indoor Football League announced the Quad City Steamwheelers will suspend operations for the 2021 season.

Crime

Muscatine teenager pleads guilty in shooting that injured 16-year-old

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hodges will be sentenced on Nov. 5.

News

Scott County YMCA: Turkey Trot to be first in-person walk/run in the area amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The 34th annual Turkey Trot will incorporate a staggered start format.

Latest News

News

Burn ban lifted in Muscatine County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It was originally issued on Thursday, October 15.

Decision 2020

Super PAC misleads voters on Biden’s health care and climate change plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
One man contributed 90 percent of the group’s funding with a $75 Million donation.

KWQC

Snowflakes for some by Sunday evening?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Much colder temps are on tap early next week with some areas not getting out of the 30s!

News

Snowflakes for some by Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Rain moves in this morning along with colder temps

Updated: 8 hours ago

Decision 2020

AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Nashville, Tennessee, stack up with the facts.