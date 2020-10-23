Quad City Steamwheelers cancel 2021 season

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers have cancelled the 2021 season.

“The Steamwheelers are a great brand and the Quad City market is one that the IFL values,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “As we continue to navigate through this very challenging environment, we determined that the best outcome for the future of Quad City was to take 2021 off. Although the Steamwheelers and their fans will be missed for this upcoming season, the IFL is shaping up to have a very successful 2021 campaign. We have a long list of exciting news that will be strategically released throughout the next few months, starting with the release of the 2021 schedule.”

The team says Illinois COVID-19 guidelines have restricted mass indoor gatherings and they felt like they had no other alternative.

The Steamwheelers are expected to return for the 2022 season after executing a 2022 IFL League Affiliation Agreement.

Th Steamwheelers say it was not an easy decision. The team explained more about it in the Facebook post below.

This was not an easy decision, but those of you in the QC know what we are up against with the State of IL. We will be back stronger than ever when the after effects of COVID-19 are gone. Posted by QC Steamwheelers on Friday, October 23, 2020

