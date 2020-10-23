Advertisement

Quad City Steamwheelers suspend operations for 2021 season

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Indoor Football League announced the Quad City Steamwheelers will suspend operations for the 2021 season. The Steamwheelers are expected to return for the 2022 season after executing a 2022 IFL League Affiliation Agreement.

“The Steamwheelers are a great brand and the Quad City market is one that the IFL values,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “As we continue to navigate through this very challenging environment, we determined that the best outcome for the future of Quad City was to take 2021 off. Although the Steamwheelers and their fans will be missed for this upcoming season, the IFL is shaping up to have a very successful 2021 campaign. We have a long list of exciting news that will be strategically released throughout the next few months, starting with the release of the 2021 schedule."

