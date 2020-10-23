Scott County YMCA: Turkey Trot to be first in-person walk/run in the area amid pandemic

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials have approved a plan for the first walk/run in the Scott County area since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott County Family YMCA says its 34th annual McCarthy Bush Turkey Trot will be held in-person this year with a staggered start format.

“We are grateful to find a safe and healthy way to have the McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in-person,” YMCA Turkey Trot Director Luis Leal said. “So many families rely on this great Thanksgiving Day tradition, and we want everyone to be healthy and happy on that special day."

To help ensure public safety, the event will limit large groups by having staggered starts with smaller amounts, packet pick up events throughout the month, and no pre or post race parties.

The online registration portal is open and it allows participants to choose a time slot in five minute increments.

The 1-mile event will begin at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The 5-mile and 5K events will happen concurrently.

The YMCA says the event will follow local, state and CDC mandates and guidelines for safety. Runners and walkers will be spaced out in groups with social distances.

Masks will not be required for participants but staff and volunteers will be masked.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.