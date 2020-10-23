Showers this morning and turning colder

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Now that the strong cold front has moved through the area, we will see its effects. Winds are now entering from the northwest and will be breezy at 15-20 mph today with gusts near 30 mph possible. Temperatures have taken a fair drop because of the wind shift, with them in the 40s early this morning. With constant cloud cover today temperatures will reach the mid-40s at most. Tonight temperatures will fall to the low 30s near the QC with upper 20s farther north. More sunshine will come for Saturday although temperatures will still only reach the low to mid 40s. Rain chances will return Sunday and has the potential to turn to a rain/snow mix by early Monday. Better bundle up because high temperatures will be in the 40s for the start of the week.

TODAY: Morning rain. High: 46°. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler, partial clearing. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

