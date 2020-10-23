Advertisement

Showers this morning and turning colder

Well below normal temps this weekend and next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A strong cold front has pushed through our area and our high temps have already been hit for the day. We will all cool to the 30s and 40s this afternoon with gusty NW winds. Showers and rumbles of thunder will continue to roll through our area this morning and wrap up around midday. Saturday will bring us sunny skies, but temps will run well below normal in the mid and upper 40s. Another system is set to arrive on Sunday. It will start out as rain in the afternoon and changeover to a mix or all snow overnight into Monday morning. The ground is too warm for any significant accumulations, but grassy surfaces and your cars may have snow on it. Temps will run well below normal next week with highs only in the 30s and 40s.

TODAY: Morning rain. High: 46°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 48°.

