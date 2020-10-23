Snowflakes for some by Sunday evening?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Another system will drop into the midwest on Sunday. This will bring accumulating snow to our NW and a wintry mix in our area. This system will arrive Sunday afternoon in the QCA. At that time temps will be in the 40s and 50s, so it will start out as rain before changing over to a wintry mix Sunday night. The ground will be too warm for any major accumulations in our area, but you may see some snow on grassy surfaces or have to sweep a little off your car Monday morning. This will be the end of our active stretch as well, many days next week with feature sunshine, but highs will only be in the 40s.

Wintry mix in the QCA (kwqc)

