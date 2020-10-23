Advertisement

TV6 Halloween Special

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Next Saturday, October 31, 2020, TV6 is doing something the station has never done before. We are so excited to be broadcasting a local afternoon family-friendly Halloween Special! Stephanie Hedrick, KWQC-TV6 News Director, joins PSL to talk about the innovative programming--which is all about providing our viewers something fun and positive to plan and do.

The target audience is kids of all ages. It’s Halloween-themed fun for families happening in the afternoon leaving the later part of the day free for trick-or-treating, if that’s part of a family’s decision. Hedrick says even her family has not decided yet what they are going to do with keeping COVID safety in mind. The interview also features an opportunity to meet Stephanie’s family---her two adorable sons, Lincoln and Barron.

This TV6 special will be one-hour starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Viewers will get a reading of Spookley the Square Pumpkin and other fun Halloween activities like Halloween yoga, science experiments, and more. TV6 will also show interviews on how to combat bullying.

This is also a chance for kids to show off their creativity. TV6 may show your photos during our special and on our website! See links below for coloring pages, too.

TV6 Halloween Special Information
TV6 Halloween Special Information
Spookley Coloring Pages pic
Spookley Coloring Pages pic

