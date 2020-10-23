TV6 to air Highlight Zone: Special Edition on Saturday
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The TV6 Sports Team will be holding a special for our viewers on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The special, which will feature inspiring stories they have found through the 2020 pandemic, will be an hour-long starting at 4 p.m.
The stories you will see during the special:
- 13-year-old aspiring sportscaster interviews soccer star Tim Howard about similar experiences with Tourette Syndrome
- Click here for that story
- Iowa man runs in every county to bring strength to himself and kids fighting cancer
- Click here for that story
- Sterling’s football team dealing with not having football in the fall
- Click here for that story
- Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner mentoring Moline High School football players
- Click here for that story
- Moline football star Matthew Bailey drawing interest from Ivy League programs
- Click here for that story
- How a 10-year-old boy is putting a lid on Lymphoma
- Click here for that story
- No baseball for the LumberKings, but plenty of concessions
- Click here for that story
- How the love for softball helped save Payton Ganzer’s life
- Click here for that story
- Clinton woman runs virtual Quick Bix after losing 176 pounds
- Click here for that story
- Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after hip replacement surgery
- Click here for that story
- Teen baseball player racially taunted at a high school baseball game; ‘you should have been George Floyd’
- Click here for that story
- Standing up to racism; a look back at a night of unity for Iowa State football in 1959
- Click here for that story
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.