TV6 to air Highlight Zone: Special Edition on Saturday

The TV6 Sports Team will be holding a special for our viewers on Saturday, Oct. 24.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The TV6 Sports Team will be holding a special for our viewers on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The special, which will feature inspiring stories they have found through the 2020 pandemic, will be an hour-long starting at 4 p.m.

The stories you will see during the special:

  • 13-year-old aspiring sportscaster interviews soccer star Tim Howard about similar experiences with Tourette Syndrome
  • Iowa man runs in every county to bring strength to himself and kids fighting cancer
  • Sterling’s football team dealing with not having football in the fall
  • Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner mentoring Moline High School football players
  • Moline football star Matthew Bailey drawing interest from Ivy League programs
  • How a 10-year-old boy is putting a lid on Lymphoma
  • No baseball for the LumberKings, but plenty of concessions
  • How the love for softball helped save Payton Ganzer’s life
  • Clinton woman runs virtual Quick Bix after losing 176 pounds
  • Ed Lillis does the virtual Bix 7 a year after hip replacement surgery
  • Teen baseball player racially taunted at a high school baseball game; ‘you should have been George Floyd’
  • Standing up to racism; a look back at a night of unity for Iowa State football in 1959

