Warren County deputies: Two arrested on weapon, drug charges after gunfire incident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KIRKWOOD, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are facing weapon and drug charges following a gunfire incident Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 8:13 p.m. to a report of gunfire near the 300 block of Plum Street in Kirkwood.

A witness told police a red vehicle had left the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Monmouth police located and stopped a vehicle matching that description on West Broadway Street in Monmouth. Police found a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, and drug equipment.

The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Engle, 32, of Monmouth, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Brendan Jared-Johnson, 24, also of Monmouth, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm with no FOID card, defacing a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jared-Johnson was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Warren County deputies say they found shell casings at the scene of the incident.

No injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.

