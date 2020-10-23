Warren County deputies: Two arrested on weapon, drug charges after gunfire incident
KIRKWOOD, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are facing weapon and drug charges following a gunfire incident Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded around 8:13 p.m. to a report of gunfire near the 300 block of Plum Street in Kirkwood.
A witness told police a red vehicle had left the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
Monmouth police located and stopped a vehicle matching that description on West Broadway Street in Monmouth. Police found a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, and drug equipment.
The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Engle, 32, of Monmouth, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
The passenger, Brendan Jared-Johnson, 24, also of Monmouth, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm with no FOID card, defacing a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jared-Johnson was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.
Warren County deputies say they found shell casings at the scene of the incident.
No injuries were reported and the case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.