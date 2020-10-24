Advertisement

Amber Alert: Kan. authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.(MSHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides.

AMBER ALERT- PLEASE SHARE: Today, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 pm, the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office asked the KBI to...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, October 24, 2020

KBI believes the three could be in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

