Cloudy and cool weekend

Chance for wintry mix late Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Get used to the clouds because that’s what you’ll be seeing for the rest of the weekend. The below average temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon either with temperatures falling to the low 30s overnight and ending in the low 40s by the afternoon. Sunday afternoon there is a chance for a few scattered showers which will turn to a wintry mix or snow Sunday night into Monday. For now the best areas to see the transition to snow will be northwest of the Quad Cities. The cooler air will stay with low 40s as highs the first few days of the work week. Warmer temperatures will be highs at best near 50 later next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool. Scattered showers late with a chance for a wintry mix overnight. High: 41°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers with a chance for a wintry mix. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

