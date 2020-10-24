Davenport Police charge juvenile for vehicle theft following Friday night pursuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to reports of three vehicles driving while waving guns through Davenport on Friday around 10:25 p.m. Authorities say they were able to find one vehicle and pursued it until the vehicle crashed into a phone pole in the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

Those in the vehicle ran into a nearby house, according to police. Officials obtained a search warrant and charged a juvenile with motor vehicle theft and interference.

Officials say there were no injuries reported and no guns were obtained.

