Early voting option is way to avoid Election Day crowds amid pandemic

By Spencer Maki
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The number of people early and absentee voting this election season is higher than past years because of the pandemic.

"It’s the same as an absentee ballot request form actually. So if you feel you need to come into a location to vote, we encourage you to do that early,” Roxanna Moritz said.

The Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections says early voting is a good way to avoid lines on Election Day and help protect yourself against COVID-19.

“To beat the crowds. I came on my lunch break," one Iowa voter said outside the Scott County Administrative building, “I’ve heard stories of people being in lines for hours and I just didn’t want that problem so I came out as early as I could.”

To help protect poll workers and fellow voters, Moritz is encouraging people to consider voting early, but if you decide to vote in person, you are asked to wear a mask.

“We know there will be lines on election day. So where you might have put six people, you can now only put one person,” Moritz said, “Never in my history have I encouraged so much early voting, but we know in Scott County our numbers are going up, not going down.”

Many Scott County early voting locations will remain open right up until Election Day, with some providing extra hours on Sunday, Nov. 1.

"We’re going to be open Sunday before elections here at our office, also at the Bettendorf Community Center, Eastern Branch Library and the Western Branch Library.

A reminder, Saturday is the final day to submit a request form for mail-in voting in Scott County. More information on everything voting in Scott County, Iowa, click here.

