Illinois officials report record-high 6,161 new cases of coronavirus and 63 additional deaths Saturday
Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in a single day: 6,161. The previous record was set this Thursday at 4,942. There were also 63 additional deaths reported on Saturday.
IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,481 deaths.
The 7-day positivity rate has also risen from 5.6% to 6.1%.
The Rock Island County Health Department reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,082. Currently, 22 patients are hospitalized.
The new cases are:
· 1 woman in her 80s
· 4 women in their 70s
· 5 women in their 60s
· 8 women in their 50s
· 3 women in their 40s
· 8 women in their 30s
· 5 women in their 20s
· 2 women in their teens
· 1 girl in her teens
· 4 girls younger than 13
· 1 man in his 80s
· 3 men in their 70s
· 7 men in their 60s
· 3 men in their 50s
· 3 men in their 40s
· 3 men in their 30s
· 1 man in his 20s
· 2 men in their teens
· 1 boy in his teens
