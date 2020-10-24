Advertisement

Illinois officials report record-high 6,161 new cases of coronavirus and 63 additional deaths Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in a single day: 6,161. The previous record was set this Thursday at 4,942. There were also 63 additional deaths reported on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,481 deaths.

The 7-day positivity rate has also risen from 5.6% to 6.1%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,082. Currently, 22 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 4 women in their 70s

· 5 women in their 60s

· 8 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 8 women in their 30s

· 5 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 4 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 70s

· 7 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

Latest News

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gray skies sticking with us today, with highs only reaching the Lower to middle 40's.

News

Looks like we’ve said “Goodbye” to the 80s. And, they lasted a long time!

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
October usually brings us pour LAST 80 degree highs

News

Kewanee man faces charges of solicitation of child porn

Updated: 22 hours ago
A man in Kewanee has been arrested and is facing charges of solicitation of child pornography and grooming according to the police department.

Sports

TV6 to air Highlight Zone: Special Edition on Saturday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The TV6 Sports Team will be holding a special for our viewers on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Latest News

News

‘Covid is not done with us’; Rock Island Co. announces highest single-day number of cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Friday officials say the day’s total of 78 is “demoralizing”. County officials also announced that a man in his 90′s who was hospitalized has died of COVID.

News

Jane Addams Elementary to close temporarily due to COVID cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials have announced that Jane Addams Elementary school will be closed temporarily due to an increase of COVID-19 cases at the school. Students and staff will be full-time remote learning during that time.

Midday Medical

Midday Medical: New urgent care clinic opens in Bettendorf

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Marcia Lense
The clinic just opened in the Duck Creek shopping corridor.

News

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker COVID-19 briefing 10/23

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Oct. 23.

News

5-year-old Davenport boy who loved garbage trucks passes away after battle with brain cancer

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
His family will hold a memorial event in Davenport on Thursday.

Reid Gleeson Memorial

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT