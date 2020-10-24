Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,908 new COVID-19 cases,12 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa officials reported 1,908 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
That brings the statewide total to 114,463 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.3%, and 1,629 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 931,801 Iowans have been tested and 87,449 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 545 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. One hundred and one of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 130 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In Scott County, 45,419 individuals have been tested, 4,411 individuals have tested positive, 3,027 individuals have recovered, and there have been 38 deaths.

