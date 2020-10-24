Looks like we’ve said “Goodbye” to the 80s. And, they lasted a long time!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Well, I hope you enjoyed the 80 degree temperatures that many of us had on Thursday. Thanks to a vigorous warm front that lifted through most of the QCA 80 degree temps were widespread, and welcomed to be sure! But was that the last hurrah for 2020 80s? Well, looking a the stats, most likely!

Late 80s (em)

The latest 80 degree high we’ve had in the Quad Cities (Moline) was on November 1st, 2000. Yesterday was pretty late. But, we’ve had another recent day with an 80 degree high beyond the 22nd and that was a high of 80 on October 24th 2012. An “early” latest 80 degree high was 83 on September 29th of 2014. And one of the WARMEST late 80s was a high of 89 on October 17th 2016. Come back 80! It seems like we hardly knew you. By the way, the earliest 80 degree high we’ve had in the QC was on March 12 of 1990. So, maybe, just about 4 months to go...

