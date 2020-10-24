Pandemic Parenting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Laura Stephens, Parenting Coach (Licensed Independent/Clinical Social Worker) at Courageous Aim (located in the Quad Cities), joins PSL to talk about the day-to-day struggle for parents during this pandemic. The cold hard truth is that it’s always hard to be a parent. But now......you are NOT alone if you think this is especially difficult. Watch the interview to get some perspective and tips on navigating common situations for moms & dads during COVID.

Stephens offers some “Rescue Tips”:

Open up to fun & unique things you didn’t have time to do . Stephen’s example was having an “Un-Birthday Party” for her daughter who missed having a real birthday party during the total lockdown time.

Have a “NO” Day. This means having a day where there no “HAVE TOs”---often best on the weekend. Just do things that you want to do even if its laying around and relaxing

Positive Attitudes Sooths All Beasts. Face each of these challenging days with a positive outlook (as much as possible)

Couragous Aim / E-mail: laura@courageousaim.com

