Pandemic Parenting

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Laura Stephens, Parenting Coach (Licensed Independent/Clinical Social Worker) at Courageous Aim (located in the Quad Cities), joins PSL to talk about the day-to-day struggle for parents during this pandemic. The cold hard truth is that it’s always hard to be a parent. But now......you are NOT alone if you think this is especially difficult. Watch the interview to get some perspective and tips on navigating common situations for moms & dads during COVID.

Stephens offers some “Rescue Tips”:

  • Open up to fun & unique things you didn’t have time to do. Stephen’s example was having an “Un-Birthday Party” for her daughter who missed having a real birthday party during the total lockdown time.
  • Have a “NO” Day. This means having a day where there no “HAVE TOs”---often best on the weekend. Just do things that you want to do even if its laying around and relaxing
  • Positive Attitudes Sooths All Beasts. Face each of these challenging days with a positive outlook (as much as possible)

Couragous Aim / E-mail: laura@courageousaim.com

Love this graphic and wanted to share.

Posted by Courageous Aim Parent Coaching on Sunday, March 22, 2020

