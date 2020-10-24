Advertisement

QC Haven of Hope Fundraiser

Non-profit’s annual event is November 6
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Haven of Hope serves homeless women and children rooted in belief that every person deserves a safe, warm, and caring home. George Carizey, Executive Director of QC Haven of Hope, is the guest on PSL explaining the mission of the non-profit. The goal is to provide homeless women and their children housing and services leading to independence and self-sufficiency.

The group’s annual fall Journey Out of Homelessness fundraiser is going virtual! Hope & Harmony for Homeless Women & Children” will be held on November 6th. Supporters can join in the from the comfort of home enjoy a dinner & drink from Bent River (see details in the image below). The program “The Journey Out of Homelessness” will feature past residents and local activist Luikainna Hodges. An online auction will feature some great stuff to bid on as well. REGISTER FOR TICKETS HERE (PLUS GET MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO SUPPORT).

QC Haven of Hope / PO Box 4265 / Rock Island, IL 61204-4265 / 309-558-6178

Posted by QC Haven of Hope on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

