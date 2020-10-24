Advertisement

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Tropical Depression 28 is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of Cuba, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the northeast Yucatan Peninsula.
Tropical Depression 28 is expected to produce heavy rain over portions of Cuba, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the northeast Yucatan Peninsula.(National Hurricane Center/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Miami-based center said Tropical Depression 28 emerged about 255 miles (405 kilometers) south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm had top sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving toward the north-northwest at 2 mph (4 kph).

Forecasters said the depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Sunday and could attain hurricane status over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. The center said the storm is expected to remain south of Cuba on Sunday and approach Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula — or the Yucatan Channel — late Monday before entering the southern Gulf.

The government of Cuba has issued a tropical storm watch for the province of Pinar del Rio. Meanwhile, the hurricane center said people on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of the storm, which is expected to gradually strengthen over the next 72 hours.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police charge juvenile for vehicle theft following Friday night pursuit

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Authorities say they were able to find one vehicle and pursued it until the vehicle crashed into a phone pole in the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

National

Amber Alert: Kan. authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

News

Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault test kits

Updated: 1 hour ago
The kit helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system.

News

Black man shot by police in Iowa settles suit for $400K

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 33-year-old Jovan Darnell Webb alleged in his suit that he was singled out because of his race in April 2015 when he was wounded while attempting to pull out of the parking lot of the New World nightclub in Waterloo during a disturbance.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report record-high 6,161 new cases of coronavirus and 63 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,481 deaths.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

National

Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

National

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gray skies sticking with us today, with highs only reaching the Lower to middle 40's.