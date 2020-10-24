Advertisement

What Is Your Child’s Learning Style?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

With everything about school turned upside down this year, knowing your child’s learning style is more important than ever. In fact, parents are being given a better chance to recognize this now with most students learning from home at least part of the time. Jill Vokt of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf elaborates on the topic giving terrific tips on how to recognize the learning style of children and utilize it for better academic success. Vokt also points out which kids are better suited for online learners---pointing out that tactile learners might struggle the most.

Learning style is the way you acquire information. Students learn faster and retain more when information is presented to them in their learning styles of choice. Most people have a dominant learning style, but they can still learn when information is presented in another learning style.

The Seven Learning Styles (according to Tutor Doctor website):

  • Verbal (linguistic): Verbal students prefer using words to communicate, both in speech and writing. They like to read and take notes.
  • Physical (kinesthetic): These students prefer using their body, hands and sense of touch. They enjoy learning that is action-based like science experiments, making projects and working with their hands.
  • Visual (spatial): Spacially-oriented students prefer using pictures, images, and spatial understanding. They work well when information is presented in graphs, pie charts, infographics, pictures or video.
  • Aural (auditory-musical): These students prefer using sound and music. They like listening to lectures or talks.
  • Solitary (intrapersonal): These are independent learners who prefer to work alone and use self-study.
  • Logical (mathematical): These students prefer using logic, reasoning and systems. They are great with math and science.
  • Social (interpersonal): Social students prefer to learn in groups or with other people. They love organizing study groups and collaborative projects.

Contact Tutor Doctor for a FREE consultation and assessment for your child’s educational needs.

Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf / 563-316-6124 / Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf on Facebook (below)

