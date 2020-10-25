1 dead, 17 injured following single hayride crash in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., IL (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead and 17 others are injured following a single tractor-trailer crash in Hancock County.

Officials said the incident happened at 800 E at 2000 North in Hancock county on Saturday, October 24th shortly after 9 p.m. The vehicle, which was a 1994 Green John Deere Tractor Trailer Combination, was traveling northbound on 800 East and was towing a double-axle trailer with over 20 people riding on square hay bales. The tractor lost control and ran off the right side, overturned and the driver and multiple passengers were ejected.

A 32-year-old woman is deceased and identification is pending next of kin.

Among the 17 transported to the hospital and injured are a 43-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, all of Hamilton, IL. The 14 other injuries were all juveniles ranging from ages one to 12-years-old.

Two other juveniles on board didn’t have any injuries.

The driver, a 41-year-old man of Nauvoo, Illinois was issued a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

