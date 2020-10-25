Breezy & Cool For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More clouds on tap for your Sunday, with breezy conditions and cool temperatures. We’ll also see our next system approaching from the west, bringing a chance for rain, snow, or a wintry mix of both into the late evening hours. Areas of snow will mainly be concentrated to the north and west of the Quad Cities, while the rest of the region will see a mix of rain and snow, all of this taking place tonight into Monday. Any accumulations should be minor, with around 1″ north of Highway 30, and up to .50″ here in the metro. That precipitation comes to an end Monday evening, followed by clearing skies and colder conditions. Highs should reach the 30′s Monday, with readings in the low 40′s Tuesday, and near the 50 degree mark by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 42°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A chance for a rain/snow mix, changing to snow. Low: 32°. Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 38°. Wind: N 10-15 mph

