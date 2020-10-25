Advertisement

Cool Sunday

A wintry mix of rain and snow arrive later this evening
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Snow is to the north of the viewing area this afternoon and will not reach our area until late tonight. The cloudy skies are a given with a chance for peaks of sunlight later Monday. Later tonight there is a chance for light snow showers to move in from the west. The heaviest amounts will reach an inch mainly west of the Quad Cities and will end shortly after noon Monday. There is still a chance for a few flurries to reach the area as we’re heading to work so roads could be slick in some spots. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 30s, some 20 degrees below average. More sunshine will come by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will near the 50-degree mark Wednesday onward with mornings still in the low 30s. We will have to watch Tropical Storm Zeta as it could work itself in with a low south and bring rain chances Thursday. For now, the rainfall looks to reach the southernmost counties by that time.

TONIGHT:  A chance for snow showers. Low: 32°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY:  Cloudy with a chance for snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 38°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 38°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

