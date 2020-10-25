Crews respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at Cumberland Square at 2300 Spruce Hills Dr. in Bettendorf. Crews are working to put out flames at the Rubber Stamps building where heavy smoke was spotted pouring out, according to a TV6 crew on scene. Bettendorf Fire Dept., Riverdale Fire Dept., and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Dept. crews are on scene.

Watch a Facebook Live here:

Stay with TV6 for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.