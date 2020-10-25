Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf

Firefighters are responding to a large fire in Bettendorf
Firefighters are responding to a large fire in Bettendorf(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at Cumberland Square at 2300 Spruce Hills Dr. in Bettendorf. Crews are working to put out flames at the Rubber Stamps building where heavy smoke was spotted pouring out, according to a TV6 crew on scene. Bettendorf Fire Dept., Riverdale Fire Dept., and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Dept. crews are on scene.

Watch a Facebook Live here:

Stay with TV6 for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 17 injured following single hayride crash in Hancock Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The tractor had 20 people riding on square hay bales on the trailer behind it. The tractor lost control and ran off the right side, overturned and the driver and multiple passengers were ejected.

News

Galena businesses worry as more COVID-19 restrictions start Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marci Clark
Gathering sizes must be limited to ten people starting on Sunday in region one of Illinois. Only six people will be allowed per table at restaurants. This is on top of other restrictions already in place since October 3rd.

News

Galena businesses worry as more COVID-19 restrictions start Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Two arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day from St. Ambrose University.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County Health Department announces 100th death in county due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
“We reached a grim milestone today,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "We send our sympathies to his family and friends.

News

Illinois officials report 4,062 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
Seven of the eight highest daily case totals have happened since October 15

News

Davenport Police: 19-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Upon arrival, officers say they found the 19-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
It'll be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today, with highs in the 30's & 40's

News

Whiteside Co. Health Dept. CEO, service workers react to new restrictions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for nine Illinois counties due to high COVID positivity rate

News

Accident on 7th Street and 16th Avenue in East Moline Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
Officials say it was an accident involving two vehicles, no injuries were reported