Davenport Police respond to crime scene on West 2nd Street

Witnesses say they heard shots fired in the area around 10 a.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Caution tape currently blocks off a section of road in Davenport near the intersection of W 2nd Street and Lincoln Avenue due to a heavy police presence in the surrounding area.

Officials have not released any information at this time, but witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired sometime around 10 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and we will provide further updates as we receive more information.

