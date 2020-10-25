Illinois officials report 4,062 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 4,062 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, which makes for the seventh-highest day for new cases this year. There were also 24 additional deaths reported.

IDPH is reporting a total of 374,256 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,505 deaths.

In the state’s latest data from October 22, the statewide test positivity seven-day rolling average is at 8%.

Rock Island County has seen its 100th death from COVID-19, according to the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the department reports 50 new cases, bringing the total to 4,132. Currently, 26 patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant younger than 1

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 3 girls in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.