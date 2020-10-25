Advertisement

Illinois officials report 4,062 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths

Seven of the eight highest daily case totals have happened since October 15
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 4,062 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, which makes for the seventh-highest day for new cases this year. There were also 24 additional deaths reported.

IDPH is reporting a total of 374,256 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,505 deaths.

In the state’s latest data from October 22, the statewide test positivity seven-day rolling average is at 8%.

Rock Island County has seen its 100th death from COVID-19, according to the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the department reports 50 new cases, bringing the total to 4,132. Currently, 26 patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant younger than 1

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 3 girls in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County Health Department announces 100th death in county due to COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
“We reached a grim milestone today,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "We send our sympathies to his family and friends.

News

Davenport Police respond to crime scene on West 2nd Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police have yet to confirm details of the scene

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
It'll be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today, with highs in the 30's & 40's

News

Whiteside Co. Health Dept. CEO, service workers react to new restrictions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for nine Illinois counties due to high COVID positivity rate

Latest News

News

Accident on 7th Street and 16th Avenue in East Moline Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Officials say it was an accident involving two vehicles, no injuries were reported

News

Early voting option is way to avoid Election Day crowds amid pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport Police charge juvenile for vehicle theft following Friday night pursuit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Authorities say they were able to find one vehicle and pursued it until the vehicle crashed into a phone pole in the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

News

Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault test kits

Updated: 22 hours ago
The kit helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system.

News

Black man shot by police in Iowa settles suit for $400K

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 33-year-old Jovan Darnell Webb alleged in his suit that he was singled out because of his race in April 2015 when he was wounded while attempting to pull out of the parking lot of the New World nightclub in Waterloo during a disturbance.

News

Illinois officials report record-high 6,161 new cases of coronavirus and 63 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,481 deaths.