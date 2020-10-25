Iowa officials report 1,312 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,312 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths between 10:30 a.m. s and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 115,775 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.4%, and 1,634 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 936,812 Iowans have been tested and 87,710 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 541 Iowans were in the hospital. Eighty-five of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 119 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

In Scott County, 45,783 individuals have been tested, 4,504 individuals have tested positive, 3,044 individuals have recovered, and there have been 38 deaths.

