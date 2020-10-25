Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,312 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths over 24 hours

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 936,812 Iowans have been tested and 87,710 have recovered.
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,312 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths between 10:30 a.m. s and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 115,775 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.4%, and 1,634 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 936,812 Iowans have been tested and 87,710 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 541 Iowans were in the hospital. Eighty-five of those patients were admitted over the last 24 hours and 119 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

In Scott County, 45,783 individuals have been tested, 4,504 individuals have tested positive, 3,044 individuals have recovered, and there have been 38 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Trunk or Treat events happening in East Moline, Moline Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two trunk-or-treat events are being held on Sunday, October 25th in East Moline & Moline

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
It'll be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today, with highs in the 30's & 40's

News

Whiteside Co. Health Dept. CEO, service workers react to new restrictions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for nine Illinois counties due to high COVID positivity rate

News

Incident on 7th Street & 16th Avenue in E. Moline; asked to avoid area

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officials are unable to provide any more information at this time.

Latest News

News

Early voting option is way to avoid Election Day crowds amid pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport Police charge juvenile for vehicle theft following Friday night pursuit

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Authorities say they were able to find one vehicle and pursued it until the vehicle crashed into a phone pole in the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

News

Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault test kits

Updated: 18 hours ago
The kit helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system.

News

Black man shot by police in Iowa settles suit for $400K

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 33-year-old Jovan Darnell Webb alleged in his suit that he was singled out because of his race in April 2015 when he was wounded while attempting to pull out of the parking lot of the New World nightclub in Waterloo during a disturbance.

News

Illinois officials report record-high 6,161 new cases of coronavirus and 63 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,481 deaths.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
Gray skies sticking with us today, with highs only reaching the Lower to middle 40's.