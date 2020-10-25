Rock Island County Health Department announces 100th death in county due to COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced Sunday a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized is the 100th Rock Island county resident to die from COVID-19.

“We reached a grim milestone today,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "We send our sympathies to his family and friends.

“Earlier in the pandemic, many, but not all, of our deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. Now, we are seeing more people die at home or after being taken to the hospital because of suddenly worsening symptoms. You won’t know how your body will react to this virus until after you get it, and it might be too late then. Please take the precautions you’ve heard us talk about since March to prevent more suffering and death: wear a mask, keep 6 feet between you and others, and wash your hands frequently.”

On Friday, October 23, the county saw the highest single-day case number: 78.

There were also 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 4,132. Currently, 26 patients are in the hospital.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 5 men in their 60s

· 6 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 boys younger than 13

· 1 boy infant younger than 1

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 3 girls in her teens

