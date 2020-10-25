Trunk or Treat events happening in East Moline, Moline Sunday

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Two trunk-or-treat events are happening in Moline and East Moline on Sunday, October 25th. Jennie’s Boxcar is hosting a trunk or treat in collaboration with other local businesses from 4 to 6 p.m. It will be held at 545 12th Ave in East Moline, Illinois.

QC Family Entertainment will also be hosting a trunk-or-treat located at 4401 44th Ave, Moline, Illinois. It will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and you’ll be able to vote on your favorite trunk.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.