Advertisement

Two arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

Davenport police say that the vehicle was stolen at St. Ambrose University Sunday morning
Davenport Police arrest two suspects who had a stolen vehicle
Davenport Police arrest two suspects who had a stolen vehicle(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say a car chase involving a stolen vehicle began at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon that ended at the 2000 block of 1st Street. Police say no one was injured and that the chase lasted for a few minutes.

Authorities say that two people are now in custody following the chase

Police say that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day from St. Ambrose University.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County Health Department announces 100th death in county due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
“We reached a grim milestone today,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "We send our sympathies to his family and friends.

News

Illinois officials report 4,062 new cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seven of the eight highest daily case totals have happened since October 15

News

Davenport Police: 19-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Upon arrival, officers say they found the 19-year-old unresponsive in a vehicle. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
It'll be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today, with highs in the 30's & 40's

Latest News

News

Whiteside Co. Health Dept. CEO, service workers react to new restrictions

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for nine Illinois counties due to high COVID positivity rate

News

Accident on 7th Street and 16th Avenue in East Moline Saturday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Officials say it was an accident involving two vehicles, no injuries were reported

News

Early voting option is way to avoid Election Day crowds amid pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport Police charge juvenile for vehicle theft following Friday night pursuit

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Authorities say they were able to find one vehicle and pursued it until the vehicle crashed into a phone pole in the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

News

Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault test kits

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
The kit helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system.

News

Black man shot by police in Iowa settles suit for $400K

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 33-year-old Jovan Darnell Webb alleged in his suit that he was singled out because of his race in April 2015 when he was wounded while attempting to pull out of the parking lot of the New World nightclub in Waterloo during a disturbance.