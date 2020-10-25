Two arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say a car chase involving a stolen vehicle began at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon that ended at the 2000 block of 1st Street. Police say no one was injured and that the chase lasted for a few minutes.

Authorities say that two people are now in custody following the chase

Police say that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day from St. Ambrose University.

