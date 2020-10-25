Advertisement

Whiteside Co. Health Dept. CEO, service workers react to new restrictions

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for nine Illinois counties due to high COVID positivity rate
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Beginning October 25, Illinois' region one which includes Whiteside county along with eight others will see new COVID-19 restrictions due to a high positivity rate of 12.2%, well above the Illinois Dept. of Public Health’s recommended level of 8% or less. These restrictions include earlier closing times for bars and capacity limits of 25% capacity or 25 people.

Along with the news the Whiteside Co. Health Dept. is holding a drive-through testing site on October 24 and 25th.

Whiteside Co. Health Dept. CEO Cheryl Lee said that the rise is mainly due to what people are doing in their private lives.

“What you’re doing in your private life is really impacting the public and it takes a community effort to get through this," said Lee.

She’s also worried about the toll it could take on hospitals.

“It’s concerning because we don’t want to tax our healthcare system when they’re dealing with other issues going into their facilities," said Lee, “And just to keep in mind with a hospital, if they have people get sick there or not so much sick if they’re in direct contact they’re quarantining staff for 14 days and we’re taking them out of the healthcare workforce.”

The toll is already being felt by the service industry, Lucky Lucy Bartender Travis Lane said because of a lack of outdoor seating, they aren’t allowed to serve customers any form of drinks.

“They want to come, when I say that we’re not serving, then they go somewhere else," said Lane.

Lane’s also hoping that Governor Pritzker changes his mind on the restrictions.

“I hope that he (Pritzker) changes his mind or that the numbers would go down so that we can stay here," said Lane.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Incident on 7th Street & 16th Avenue in E. Moline; asked to avoid area

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials are unable to provide any more information at this time.

News

Early voting option is way to avoid Election Day crowds amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport Police charge juvenile for vehicle theft following Friday night pursuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Authorities say they were able to find one vehicle and pursued it until the vehicle crashed into a phone pole in the 1900 block of Iowa Street.

News

Iowa rolls out new system to track sexual assault test kits

Updated: 6 hours ago
The kit helps law enforcement, health care providers and labs keep track of kits moving through the system.

Latest News

News

Black man shot by police in Iowa settles suit for $400K

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 33-year-old Jovan Darnell Webb alleged in his suit that he was singled out because of his race in April 2015 when he was wounded while attempting to pull out of the parking lot of the New World nightclub in Waterloo during a disturbance.

News

Illinois officials report record-high 6,161 new cases of coronavirus and 63 additional deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 370,194 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,481 deaths.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Gray skies sticking with us today, with highs only reaching the Lower to middle 40's.

News

Looks like we’ve said “Goodbye” to the 80s. And, they lasted a long time!

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
October usually brings us pour LAST 80 degree highs

News

Kewanee man faces charges of solicitation of child porn

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
A man in Kewanee has been arrested and is facing charges of solicitation of child pornography and grooming according to the police department.

Sports

TV6 to air Highlight Zone: Special Edition on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
The TV6 Sports Team will be holding a special for our viewers on Saturday, Oct. 24.