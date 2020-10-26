Advertisement

Chance for snow showers tonight

Still cloudy into Monday
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Snow showers to the west will move into the area overnight. The heaviest accumulation will near an inch while most see only a dusting. There is a chance for a slick spot on the roads because snow showers will still be moving through the area early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures won’t break the 30s tomorrow! Winds will come from the north and bring the wind chill down to the 20s.

If you’re looking for more sunshine you could see peaks by later Monday afternoon with clearer skies expected by Tuesday afternoon. Later this week mornings will start in the 30s for many with high temperatures riding the 50 degree mark. Halloween is looking dry and temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

