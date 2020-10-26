Chance for snow showers tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Snow showers to the west will move into the area overnight. The heaviest accumulation will near an inch while most see only a dusting. There is a chance for a slick spot on the roads because snow showers will still be moving through the area early tomorrow morning.

There is a chance for snow early Monday. (kwqc)

Temperatures won’t break the 30s tomorrow! Winds will come from the north and bring the wind chill down to the 20s.

The forecast for Monday calls for temperatures in the 30s. (kwqc)

If you’re looking for more sunshine you could see peaks by later Monday afternoon with clearer skies expected by Tuesday afternoon. Later this week mornings will start in the 30s for many with high temperatures riding the 50 degree mark. Halloween is looking dry and temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

