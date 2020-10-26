COVID-19 in the Quad Cities: 259 new cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 259 new COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

Scott County also reported an additional death, bringing the total number to 38, according to the website, which reports the data in real-time.

On Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 65 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,197.

Since Friday, the county has reported 180 new cases. The county also reported its 100th death, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

Here’s a breakdown of what counties in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities reported:

Iowa

County New Cases (Since Friday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 259 4,549 12% 45,945 3,065 38 Clinton 62 1,486 11.1% 11,756 1,114 26 Muscatine 41 1,444 12.9% 11,594 1,073 58 Des Moines 72 1,389 15% 11,563 798 10 Lee 33 956 8.2% 8,401 647 10 Henry 40 1,055 12.5% 6,170 762 5 Jackson 62 630 19% 4,912 357 3 Cedar 31 462 14.3% 4,892 462 5 Louisa 11 520 9.7% 3,110 415 15

Illinois

Note: Some local health departments do not post new cases daily. TV6 will update this story once we received updated information.

County New Cases (Since Friday) Total Cases Positivity Rate (Oct. 11-Oct. 17) Total Recovered Total Deaths Rock Island 180 4,197 9.4% N/A 100 Jo Daviess 33 510 9.4% 368 7 Carroll 0 400 11.4% 316 14 Whiteside 125 1,512 11.8% 884 27 Henry 6 837 4.8% N/A 6 Mercer 0 238 12.6% N/A 6 Henderson 2 123 10.7% 88 Warren 20 506 12% N/A 8 McDonough 0 716 8.2% 567 21 Knox 0 1,231 11.9% 1,085 16 Stark 0 84 6.9% N/A 3 Bureau 40 965 6.2% N/A 16

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.