COVID-19 in the Quad Cities: 259 new cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning

Rock Island County officials have reported 180 cases since Friday
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 259 new COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

Scott County also reported an additional death, bringing the total number to 38, according to the website, which reports the data in real-time.

On Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 65 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,197.

Since Friday, the county has reported 180 new cases. The county also reported its 100th death, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

Here’s a breakdown of what counties in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities reported:

Iowa

CountyNew Cases (Since Friday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott2594,54912%45,9453,06538
Clinton621,48611.1%11,7561,11426
Muscatine411,44412.9%11,5941,07358
Des Moines721,38915%11,56379810
Lee339568.2%8,40164710
Henry401,05512.5%6,1707625
Jackson6263019%4,9123573
Cedar3146214.3%4,8924625
Louisa115209.7%3,11041515

Illinois

Note: Some local health departments do not post new cases daily. TV6 will update this story once we received updated information.

CountyNew Cases (Since Friday)Total CasesPositivity Rate (Oct. 11-Oct. 17)Total RecoveredTotal Deaths
Rock Island1804,1979.4%N/A100
Jo Daviess335109.4%3687
Carroll040011.4%31614
Whiteside1251,51211.8%88427
Henry68374.8%N/A6
Mercer023812.6%N/A6
Henderson212310.7%88
Warren2050612%N/A8
McDonough07168.2%56721
Knox01,23111.9%1,08516
Stark0846.9%N/A3
Bureau409656.2%N/A16

