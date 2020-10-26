COVID-19 in the Quad Cities: 259 new cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning
Rock Island County officials have reported 180 cases since Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County reported 259 new COVID-19 cases between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.
Scott County also reported an additional death, bringing the total number to 38, according to the website, which reports the data in real-time.
On Monday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 65 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 4,197.
Since Friday, the county has reported 180 new cases. The county also reported its 100th death, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.
Here’s a breakdown of what counties in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities reported:
Iowa
|County
|New Cases (Since Friday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|259
|4,549
|12%
|45,945
|3,065
|38
|Clinton
|62
|1,486
|11.1%
|11,756
|1,114
|26
|Muscatine
|41
|1,444
|12.9%
|11,594
|1,073
|58
|Des Moines
|72
|1,389
|15%
|11,563
|798
|10
|Lee
|33
|956
|8.2%
|8,401
|647
|10
|Henry
|40
|1,055
|12.5%
|6,170
|762
|5
|Jackson
|62
|630
|19%
|4,912
|357
|3
|Cedar
|31
|462
|14.3%
|4,892
|462
|5
|Louisa
|11
|520
|9.7%
|3,110
|415
|15
Illinois
Note: Some local health departments do not post new cases daily. TV6 will update this story once we received updated information.
|County
|New Cases (Since Friday)
|Total Cases
|Positivity Rate (Oct. 11-Oct. 17)
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Rock Island
|180
|4,197
|9.4%
|N/A
|100
|Jo Daviess
|33
|510
|9.4%
|368
|7
|Carroll
|0
|400
|11.4%
|316
|14
|Whiteside
|125
|1,512
|11.8%
|884
|27
|Henry
|6
|837
|4.8%
|N/A
|6
|Mercer
|0
|238
|12.6%
|N/A
|6
|Henderson
|2
|123
|10.7%
|88
|Warren
|20
|506
|12%
|N/A
|8
|McDonough
|0
|716
|8.2%
|567
|21
|Knox
|0
|1,231
|11.9%
|1,085
|16
|Stark
|0
|84
|6.9%
|N/A
|3
|Bureau
|40
|965
|6.2%
|N/A
|16
