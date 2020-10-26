Advertisement

Davenport woman charged with murder after fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

By Angela Rose
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a woman has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the shooting that killed a woman on Sunday at Chuck E. Cheese on Kimberly Road.

According to the Davenport Police Department, Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport is charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting on October 25 that killed 29-year-old Davenport resident Elosie Chairs.

Police say Pollion is in custody and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

