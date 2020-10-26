Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief dies in a plane crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A former Cedar Rapids police chief died in a plane crash in Florida. Ocala Police Department Chief Greg Graham died Sunday morning.

Graham served as the Chief for the Ocala Police Department in Florida since 2012.

Investigators say he was the only one inside the plane at the time. He was not far from the Marion County Airport.

Graham was the Cedar Rapids police chief from 2008 to 2012. In a Facebook Post, Cedar Rapids police sent their condolences to Graham and his family.

The statement added “Chief Graham had an immediate impact on the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Cedar Rapids community, helping guide rescue and response efforts to the Flood of 2008 when flood waters overwhelmed the community from June 11-13. With a strong focus on community policing, Chief Graham initiated several policing programs including the school resource officer program during his time as Chief in Cedar Rapids.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.