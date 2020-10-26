Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 relief program for county fairs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the launch of the new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program on Thursday.

State officials say the program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs for the purpose of continuing or resuming operations amid the pandemic.

“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”

Officials say the state has allocated up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program. This statewide program, an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program, is offered through the IEDA in collaboration with the Association of Iowa Fairs (AIF).

Award amounts will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate that it:

Is a “Fair” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1.

Has continuously held membership in the AIF since at least March 17, 2020.

Conducted a “fair event” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1 (“Fair Event”) in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019.

Held a Fair Event after March 17, 2020 but was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Governor Reynolds on or after March 9, 2020 or it canceled a Fair Event scheduled to be held in Iowa between March 17, 2020 and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund.

Experienced a revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.



For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com.

Applications are being accepted via email or mail until 5 p.m. on November 16. Questions can be directed to the AIF by emailing tsb@iowafairs.com or calling 563-547-4996.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.