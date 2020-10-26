Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces new COVID-19 relief program for county fairs

Financial Assistance Available to County Fairs for Continuation of Operations
(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the launch of the new Iowa County Fairs Relief Program on Thursday.

State officials say the program will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs for the purpose of continuing or resuming operations amid the pandemic.

“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”

Officials say the state has allocated up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program. This statewide program, an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program, is offered through the IEDA in collaboration with the Association of Iowa Fairs (AIF).

Award amounts will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate that it:

  • Is a “Fair” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1.
  • Has continuously held membership in the AIF since at least March 17, 2020.
  • Conducted a “fair event” as defined at Iowa Code section 174.1 (“Fair Event”) in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019.
  • Held a Fair Event after March 17, 2020 but was subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Governor Reynolds on or after March 9, 2020 or it canceled a Fair Event scheduled to be held in Iowa between March 17, 2020 and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund.
  • Experienced a revenue loss for the period of October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com.

Applications are being accepted via email or mail until 5 p.m. on November 16. Questions can be directed to the AIF by emailing tsb@iowafairs.com or calling 563-547-4996.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport woman charged with murder after fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Davenport Police Department released the name of the victim and the shooter.

News

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Cloudy and cool, with highs only reaching the 30's this afternoon.

News

New deputy chief appointed in Rock Island

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Richard Landi has over 26 years of experience with the Rock Island Police Department.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 4,700+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.3%.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Scott County Auditor: Expect long lines on election day due to COVID-19 regulations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz shared information about voting options.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Firefighters are responding to a fire at Cumberland Square at 2300 Spruce Hills Dr. in Bettendorf.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa officials reported 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday.

News

1 dead, 17 injured following single hayride crash in Hancock Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Two arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Crews respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf

Updated: 5 hours ago