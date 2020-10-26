Advertisement

Illinois officials report 4,700+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 17 additional deaths.

  • Adams County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Lake County: 1 female 90s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 378,985 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 9,522 deaths.

Illinois health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 6.3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,264 tests in Illinois for a total 7,326,216.

As of Sunday night, 2,638 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 589 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

