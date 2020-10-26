Advertisement

Iowa man died after apparently falling out tree stand

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLLIE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say a 76-year-old man died after he apparently fell out of a tree stand while hunting.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Raymond Bears body was found after he was reported missing Thursday when he did not return from hunting on his land in Ollie.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s office and local police found his body and say it appeared he fell from the tree stand.

An autopsy is being performed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 17 injured following single hayride crash in Hancock Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Two arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crews respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Davenport Police: 19-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Davenport Police: 1 dead after shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

KWQC

Light snow and wintry mix this morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
A few slick spots may develop by 8AM

News

Monday morning snow

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Light snow or wintry mix likely this morning

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Early voting in Iowa at record pace with several days left

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Iowa secretary of state’s office reported that 685,234 absentee ballots have been returned to county auditors statewide by Friday morning.

News

Davenport police: One dead after shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The call came in around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday. A crime scene unit is on the scene.