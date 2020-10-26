Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 117,452 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.4%, and 1,636 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 939,561 Iowans have been tested and 87,984 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 561 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Of those patients, 73 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 129 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

