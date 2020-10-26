Advertisement

Iowa officials report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 117,452 cases, with a positivity rate of 12.4%, and 1,636 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 939,561 Iowans have been tested and 87,984 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 561 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Of those patients, 73 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 129 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Scott County Auditor: Expect long lines on election day due to COVID-19 regulations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz shared information about voting options.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf on Sunday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Firefighters are responding to a fire at Cumberland Square at 2300 Spruce Hills Dr. in Bettendorf.

News

1 dead, 17 injured following single hayride crash in Hancock Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Two arrested following police chase involving stolen vehicle

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Crews respond to fire at Cumberland Square in Bettendorf

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Davenport Police: 19-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Davenport Police: 1 dead after shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese

Updated: 4 hours ago

KWQC

Light snow and wintry mix this morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
A few slick spots may develop by 8AM

News

Monday morning snow

Updated: 4 hours ago

Iowa News

Iowa man died after apparently falling out tree stand

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa officials say a 76-year-old man died after he apparently fell out of a tree stand while hunting.