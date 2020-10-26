Light snow and wintry mix this morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Light snow will move into our area this morning after many areas saw drizzle overnight. This may lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute, especially south of the QC. Models are showing a band of snow to move in between 6AM-8AM that could overcome the mild ground and allowing for minor accumulations of less than an inch. This will be enough for a few slick spots to develop. By midday the band of snow and wintry mix will be well SE of the region and roads will improve rapidly.

Few slick spots (kwqc)

Beyond today there will be no more chances for snow this week as temps get back to the 50s consistently by Friday.

