Lingering Clouds & Cool Temperatures Today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Light snow showers have come to an end, but conditions will remain cloudy and cool as highs struggle into the middle to upper 30′s. We’ll see lingering clouds overnight, followed by gradual clearing Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly milder, reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. There won’t be much of a warm up through the rest of the week, as highs only reach the 40′s to low 50′s through Friday. We’re watching Tropical Storm Zeta, which could track north and spread some rain into the region by Thursday. By the time the weekend rolls around, readings will get back into the mid to upper 50′s—near normal for the region.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 39°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then clearing skies. Mostly sunny and cool by afternoon. High: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

