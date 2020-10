ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A new deputy chief has been appointed in Rock Island.

Richard Landi was congratulated in a Rock Island Police Department Facebook post on Monday.

Landi has over 26 years of experience with the Rock Island Police Department.

