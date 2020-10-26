Advertisement

Snowy Monday morning

Snow will wind down by midday with little to no accumulations
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Light snow will move in and out of our area early this morning through midday.  This may lead to isolated slick spots for the morning commute, but overall snowfall accumulations should be an inch or less on grassy surfaces in many locations.  With precip being snow, we know temps won’t be warm today as highs will only hit the upper 30s. The last time we failed to hit the 40s was mid March!  Our weather pattern will quiet down the rest of this week allowing temps to get back to the 40s and 50s most days.  We will keep a close eye on Zeta in the gulf as it will come on shore Wednesday and spread clouds and possible showers in our area by Thursday.

TODAY: Morning snow showers.  High: 39°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 28°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 43°.

