Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Vickie Sanders of Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline visited PSL holding the eight-year-old Maine Coon cat looking for a forever home. Her owner passed away and she’s been displaced! This cat is a “lap kitty” and loves to be brushed. For more information, call Call 309- 797- 6550.

Sanders mentioned that the facility has some fundraisers. There are some used snow throwers and lawn mowers that the facility is selling with the profits going to animal care at the shelter. Call the shelter to set up a time to see the equipment and potentially buy. Call 309- 797- 6550.

Animal Aid has been “closed” to the public due to COVID protocol but continue to have adoption events at Petco and PetsMart locations. Animal Aid does accept drop-off donations mornings after 9:30 a.m. and they are hoping to have volunteers to sign up to help at the facility. If you are interested in this really sweet, mellow cat, call for an appointment to meet her or any of the animals at the shelter. Call 309- 797- 6550.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th. St. / Moline, IL / 309- 797- 6550 / Animal Aid Humane Society on FACEBOOK

